Lou Dobbs suggests that the United States should take China into the war against corona

Despite the Pentagon, it strongly underestimates the possibility and there is no evidence to support that conclusion. Lou Dobbs He suggested that the Coroner could be a biological weapon, and suggested that the United States fight China to break out.

In an interview on Thursday with Κ.Τ. McFarland, who served as Deputy National Security Adviser under the President Donald Trump, Dobbs allowed the possibility that the corona was created by China as a biological weapon.

“If this turns out to be a biological weapon, KT, if it happens to be a conscious and open act on the part of the Chinese military – and we know that biological warfare is part of their military doctrine, an important part, just like cyber warfare or whatever.” – if that proves to be the case, what should be the answer? “Because I’m not interested in two- and three-year-old programs,” Dobbs said.

On Tuesday, Gen. Mark MilleyThe chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said the “weight of evidence” showed that the Corona was “natural” – although he added that the conclusion was not yet certain. Ankara Fox News Bre Bayer He said Wednesday that his sources were “increasingly confident” that the virus had entered a laboratory, but stressed that the sources did not say it was a biological weapon.

Regardless of the origin of the virus, however, Dobbs allowed the prospect of war with China.

“If we don’t go to war for the loss of… 31,000 American lives, what are we going to do about war?” Dobbs said. “When do we stop sending strong letters and speaking harshly? At what point are there consequences for this type of behavior? Because whether they did it on purpose or not, we know this: This virus was released into the world, and it lied, and that is the same as making it a deliberate and conscious act of war, as far as I am concerned. “

