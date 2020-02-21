[Lou Dobbs Unleashes Tirade From Roger Stone’s Prosecutors: They Think They’re ‘Serving in the Soviet Union’]

Pursuing the 40 month sentence offered to Roger Stone Thursday morning, Lou Dobbs went off on the Department of Justice prosecutors who brought the case — accusing them of pondering they would be “serving in the Soviet Union.”

Throughout an interview with Robert Ray — a member of President Donald Trump’s legal crew — Dobbs buried the prosecutors in the case, and named out the actuality that two of them beforehand worked on specific counsel Robert Mueller’s crew. (Dobbs erroneously claimed a few of the Stone prosecutors worked for Mueller.)

“[They] seemingly got their instruction and thought they would be serving in the Soviet Union fairly than the United States,” Dobbs fumed. “We even now have a Structure in this state, and it should really be honored for all people irrespective of their get together! And you know that!”

Ray concurred.

“They stood on their higher horse,” Ray explained.

“And lied through their enamel,” Dobbs interjected.

“And they forgot who it is they do the job for,” Ray shot back again.

“They get the job done for the President of the United States,” Dobbs reported. “Just like William Barr.”

“Thank you,” Ray additional — in entire settlement.

Enjoy earlier mentioned, through Fox Small business.