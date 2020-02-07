Lou Henry unveils a student book vending machine

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) – A primary school in the Waterloo Community Schools District received a student book vending machine.

According to the Waterloo Schools, it is the first book vending machine of its kind in the state of Iowa. Students can bring gold coins, which they receive after reaching the reading goals, to select their own book and keep it.

Lou Henry Elementary had a big reveal on Wednesday with all of his students cheering on the new machine. Lou Henry received the device from the Global Vending Group in New York. The total cost was around $ 4,000, but was borne by Lou Henry’s parent-teacher organization.

“It’s so important for children’s success in school and it’s a family thing, isn’t it?” Lou Henry Technology Integrationist Ann Thomas said. “I mean, children who come to get a chapter book there take it home and hopefully their parents will read it to them. It is time for the children, but it is also the place where the children are read or where they read themselves. “

Thomas says there are other schools across the state that are looking for their own book vending machine. The vending machine itself was only made for chapter books, but by adapting it, larger children’s books can now be stored.