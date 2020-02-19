[Lou Piniella completely ready to embark on second chapter with Cubs as broadcaster for new network]

MESA, Ariz. – There was just 1 detail about accepting the provide from the Cubs’ new Marquee Athletics Network that produced Lou Piniella pause for even a second.

“I was a minimal worried about how I’d be obtained by the people today in Chicago due to the fact I left there at the conclude of August,” claimed Piniella, the previous Cubs manager who showed up at spring instruction for some community organization this 7 days. “Because I didn’t complete my very last period. I went property.”

Piniella, who managed the Cubs to the playoffs his very first two seasons in 2007 and 2008, left late in the 2010 period to return home to Tampa to show up at to his ailing mother.

It was the ideal point to do, he reported, even as he expressed remorse for the baseball portion of it and leaving the gamers and enthusiasts when he did.

But if Cubs Convention was any sign of the way the well known Piniella will be obtained as a pre- and postgame analyst for a shorter timetable of online games this year, he can put his unique considerations to relaxation.

“The detail that built me the happiest was when [the network head] claimed they released me at Cubs Convention and persons received it properly,” Piniella stated of the spontaneous and loud ovation when his title was introduced as a broadcaster returning to the club for the initial time in a decade.

“I nearly cried.”

Piniella, 76, has been retired from handling considering the fact that that 2010 season, although he has worked as a particular assistant for teams these types of as the Giants and Reds since.

Primarily, these times he goes fishing and plays golf, he stated. “A whole lot of it.”

But he stated he appears to be ahead to the 15 to 18 games he’ll do for Marquee this period, including a couple dwelling game titles and street video games he expects to be closer to dwelling, together with probably in Miami and Atlanta.

“I explain to you what: I relished myself for 4 yrs [managing the Cubs]. It was an expertise,” he reported of a run that incorporated the ideal record in the Countrywide League in 2008, two disappointing playoff finishes, the Kosuke Fukudome period and the Milton Bradley period.

“My spouse beloved it,” he additional. “What a great metropolis, and the sports activities followers there – Cubs admirers – second to none. It was an experience likely to the ballpark, each working day it definitely was. And handling the group, I savored seeing the game on the industry mainly because it’s this sort of an iconic put.”

He stated he hasn’t been to the ballpark given that the renovations less than Ricketts family ownership.

“It was a fun 4 yrs for me,” he stated. “We had some success in excess of there. Hoped we’d have had a very little a lot more.”

Piniella expended time on the area with a number of gamers throughout batting practice Wednesday, at a single level laughing about the umpire replay technique vs. are living umps and professionals obtaining conversations far more typically.

At just one level he was advised that Cubs pitcher Jon Lester spoke out from the proposed robo-ump technique simply because of the absence of “human aspect,” and that Lester mentioned he missed arguments with umpires and Piniella throwing bases.

“I only did that 2 times,” Piniella mentioned.