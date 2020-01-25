Louder Than War Sissy Space Echo The Edible Eyes Split Single Review

Sissy Space Echo & The Invisible Collaborators / The Edible Eyes

The butterfly (fill in the frame) / You are invalid

Next phase: normal records

Heavy weight 7 “

Now out

All too often in modern times the attitude of listeners to music is openly passive. Direct streaming, background music, shuffle playlists … limited or no interest in the artists who produced the work. Releases such as this split 7 ”release from Sissy Space Echo 7 the Invisible Collaborators & The Edible Eyes prove that there are still people who care about their art and take care of the vinyl junkies and audiophiles among us.

Immerse yourself

In my little bubble, music is something to get excited about – it’s all consuming, something to get excited about. To be completely immersed in and inspired by everything about it. Do you want to know more about the band, the cover and study the artwork, research more about the label and of course not forget to get lost in the music. Music is a complete package, not just an anonymous song in the background on a soulless streaming platform.

Imagine my expectation when this new split 7 ”landed on my doorstep.

It is always an exciting feeling to receive a package in the form of a record, but when opening this package it filled me with a long-forgotten joy, it brought back feelings from the past, which made me feel young again.

The sheer firmness of the package before I cut open the seal told a story in itself. This would be a quality vinyl record. Of course I was proven 100% correct. An old skool 7 “that brings me back to the youth of my 80s. The sleeve is reminiscent of the old DIY aesthetic, with photocopied sleeve in a plastic bag with zipper, sturdy heavyweight vinyl with classic 45 logo design on the label I was sold before I heard the tunes.

Psychedelia tinted journeys

Ah, the music! For me to forget.

A sublime treat for the eardrum.

The two different songs that you take with you on their own psychedelic journeys.

The edible eyes have a warning for us as we continue to rush into the 21st century … You are empty. They do it in a trippy vibrato-loaded synth way. The underlying rhythm pulses through you, covered with a dreamy trance-like melody and a wonderfully melancholy voice.

Sissy Space Echo (ex from Girl One & the Grease Guns) & the Invisible Collaborators, on the other hand, take us on a lazy woozy sixties drone rock journey that channels a Nico-era Velvet Underground spirit on The Butterfly (Fill the Frame). The subtly tumbled guitar interspersed with rhythmic drums and tambourine excites and hypnotises like a perfect foil for Sissy’s breathless, unprocessed voice. Blissful.

Sissy Space Echo & the Invisible Collaborators – Facebook

Next phase: normal records – Facebook

Squirrel Records – website

~

All words by Neil Hodge. You can find more of Neil’s writing about Louder Than War at him author archive. You can also find Neil online at his blog thegingerquiff.

Related