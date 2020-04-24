Louis C.K. Donate to Joe Biden’s competition; Biden gives it back

Joe Biden has returned $ 2,800 to his presidential campaign through Louis C.K., the disgraced comedian who was confirmed in 2017 as sexually assaulted to several women during his tenure. C.K. Make a donation on March 4, according to The Times, following Biden’s strong Super Tuesday showing a bid for his place in the presidency.

A spokesperson for Biden’s announcement confirmed C.K. the free outlet, reports that it has received since the recall, a change that will be included in Biden’s next filing in May. C.K. did not respond to Time.

C.K. the operation was passed in 2017, after several women came forward and accused him of sexual misconduct, including having sex before they were denied, or masturbating while on the phone with them without permission. CK, who has previously been an indie jerk for his FX drama series, Louie, quickly acknowledged that the reports were accurate, saying he was “disappointed by my efforts.” take action. ” When he first came out of public life, since he returned to the stage and rarely apologized many years ago, making jokes about his past actions. He addressed the crowd at the time of the wake in 2019. He also made jokes about everything from 9/11 to survivors of Parkland high school. kill them.

“My life is over,” he said to listeners while physically present. “I don’t give a shit. You can, you can protest, it does not matter. “

It is clear why the Biden publicity campaign would be so far removed from C.K., especially considering that Biden has experienced self-incrimination by many women. Biden, who is an independent government official, denied the request.

Lots of Better Stories by Looking at Justice

– Where are the King Stars Joe exotic and Carole Baskin Now?

– Human Calling: Coronavirus Deadly Artists

– How to Watch All Marvel Movies in Movie Order

– Why Don’t Disney + Have More Muppet Products?

– Every New 2020 Film Show early because of Coronavirus

– Tales Of The Circles are Harder Than Not Wrong

– From the Record: Being a Phenomenon by Julia Child

Want to see more? Sign up for our daily Hollywood newspaper and never miss a story.

Beyond the Lion King: 8 Authentic Autobiographies That Make A Second View Of The Law

Respect on Netflix.

The Lion King

One of the biggest mysteries in the 2020 Netflix series was the 1997 disappearance of Jack Donald “Don” Lewis, the former husband of Carole Baskin. Now that the show was abolished, police in Tampa are asking the public to submit a case report – and receive up to six requests a day.

Joe Exotic, who was jailed for 22 years, was charged with $ 94 million by the federal government, in Oklahoma City, claiming he was convicted of providing false and misleading evidence. .