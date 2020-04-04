Louis C.K. Nobody wants to see the whips out of a new comedy special

Here are some things we don’t want to see: Louis C.K. Sincerely has released a new comedy special titled Louis CK, which is available for purchase on its website. C.K. He made a statement about the special where he described the importance of laughter in times of crisis, “I think there are two types of people in this world, … a kind of laughter is needed when things get shaky. The darker the horror will happen, the more dangerous and awful it is, and the more important it is to have a smile right in his mouth. Rna.

She followed, “These people believe that it is not a coincidence that despite our fragile hairless body, humans have survived, despite the most difficult times and without the ladybug we are the only species who laugh at life.”

C.K. Years of rumors followed, in 2017, admitting sexual misconduct. Cody’s behavior was an open secret among women in the sports and entertainment business, but like many hunters, he was protected by his ability and influence until the May To Movement exposed him.

When C.K. Losing money after revealing the truth (FX canceled his television deal and his movie, I Love You, Daddy Shelfed), the comedian apologized and promised to “take a step back and take a long time to listen”.

Less than a year later, however, CK. Returning to the trip, however, his mood changed. Making jokes of himself and his words after building a career, CK’s long-celebrated “integrity” spreads outward.

The joke actor began to ridicule the survivors of a Parkland school shooting instead of fixing his problems or falling out of favor. C.K. Trance and non-binary people have also been mocked and earned new fans from the right. He banned cell phones at his shows so that none of his new material was leaked.

Louis C.K. A name that often comes to the fore when we talk about abolishing culture. The comedian lost money and was publicly shamed for his disgusting behavior, C.K. Has rarely been canceled. He is touring internationally and publishing comedy specials. He is still a very wealthy comedian and family name.

Anurag argues that he “served his time”, however, that C.K. His expectations did nothing to achieve expectations. With the exception of her public apology (after many years of denial), there was no attempt to learn, no donations were made to women’s rights groups, and there was no recognition or processing of her behavior. For someone who was known to interrupt his soul on stage, C.K. Refusing to address his misconduct in his performance.

Many took to Twitter to respond to CK’s new special:

Louis C is giving a special release when no one can leave the house, the brand looks great on TBH

– Tiffany Stevenson (@TTiffStevenson) April 4, 2020

Everyone is stuck in a room, scared and exhausted. There has never been a better time for the special release of Louis CK and comedy.

– Elizabeth Quirin ‘(@Ferazocs) April 4, 2020

* Examines Twitter

* See Louis CK, Steve Bannon, Joe Rogan, Bill Maher

And Shaun King is all trending.

Me: pic.twitter.com/mjqX2WWHFe

– Eric Alper @ (@ThatEricAlper) April 4, 2020

Oh my Lou Shaw is using the epidemic for his new special promotion of Louis CK. You can’t go down any! pic.twitter.com/9ZzCEui165

– Jeffin (@KevindTalk) Apr 4, 2020

If you are looking for a comedy special with the troubled comedian, I recommend Fortune Femalemaster’s Sweet and Salt, which is now available on Netflix.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rdj_fEEH5oU (/ embed)

(THR, via Image: Rich Fury / Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Subscribe and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits, but is not limited to, personal insults WhoeverHate Speech and Trolling –

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

. (Tags to translate) Lewis C.K. (T) sexual harassment (T) sexual abuse (T) me (T) joke