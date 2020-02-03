Louis Lomax, the first black television journalist to introduce Malcolm X to the masses

Louis E. Lomax was a well-known author and journalist who was the first African American to appear on television as a news editor in 1959.

Lomax was born on August 16, 1922 into a prominent black Valdosta family in Georgia. He was the black journalist who introduced Malcolm X and the nation of Islam to the masses.

He was brought up by his uncle, Rev. James Louis Lomax, who was pastor of the first Baptist church in Macedonia – the first black church in Valdosta.

His grandfather, Rev. Thomas A. Lomax, was also a long-time pastor of the Macedonia First Baptist Church.

Lomax must have got his feel for journalistic work from his uncle, described by the Valdosta Times after his death in 1970 as “the Valdosta-born writer who rose to fame in the literary world from shiny shoes on Patterson Street.”

Lomax graduated from Paine College in 1942 and received a master’s degree from American University in Washington in 1944. In 1947 he earned a master’s degree in philosophy from Yale.

He created a legacy of groundbreaking journalism by becoming one of the most influential African-American reporters and writers of his time.

He started teaching philosophy at Georgia State College (now Savannah State University). Until 1958 he was a reporter for the Afro-American Baltimore and the American Chicago, after which he produced documentaries on WNTA-TV in New York.

In 1959, LBS, Mike Wallace of CBS, moderator of the Newsbeat program, drew attention to the civil rights leader Malcolm X and the Nation of Islam.

At that time, the network wanted to make a documentary about the Muslim leader, but Malcolm X declined to be interviewed by white reporters.

As an African American, Lomax had rare access to the organization, conducted interviews with the nation’s leaders, and filmed some of her events to report and broadcast Malcolm X and the Nation of Islam for the first time in millions of American households.

Most whites heard about the nation of Islam, its leader Elijah Muhammad, or Malcolm X through the documentary “The Hate That Hate Made”.

The series, which aired as a five-part series on Newsbeat on national television in July 1959 and was presented by Wallace and Lomax, was the first time that many whites had ever seen or heard of this Nation of Islam and Malcolm X and it was the first time that a black man appeared on television to report the news.

Lomax became a state-recognized journalist. From 1964 to 1968 he hosted the Louis E. Lomax Show on the KTTV in Los Angeles, interviewed guests and held debates on controversial topics of the time.

As a journalist, Lomax was also an activist who wrote novels and taught at various universities and questioned the standards of racial inequality until his death in 1970.

He was appointed professor of humanities and social sciences at Hofstra University in Hempstead.

He wrote a book on Malcolm X and his political movements entitled “When the Word is Given: A Report on Elijah Muhammad, Malcolm X and the Black Muslim World”. His other books are “The Reluctant African” (published in 1960), which received the Anisfield Wolf Prize in 1962 and “The Negro Revolt” (Analysis and History of the Effort for Integration).

He died in a car accident in New Mexico at the age of 47, leaving an unfinished three-volume novel that traces the history of African Americans.