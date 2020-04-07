Louis Teru says murder of husband Carol Baskin “very unlikely”

Louis Theroux responded to statements by Tiger King Joe Exotic that his rival Carole Baskin fed her tiger husband.

The documentary filmmaker first met and worked with Exotica in 2011, making his own BBC documentary, America’s Most Dangerous Pets.

Theroux opened his Instagram account on questions following the release of infamous documents on various major cat owners, breeders and activists in the US.

Responding to fans asking about one of the main storylines in which Exotics accuses Baskin of responsibility for the disappearance of her first husband, Don Lewis, Teru disputed the blame.

“My opinion is very unlikely,” Teru told Instagram. The filmmaker also confirmed that this was not the first time he had heard that in 2011 the exotic had “told him the same thing”.

Theroux also shared details from his meeting and work with Exotica, who is currently in jail on allegations of murder in the lease that are going to make the killing of Carol Baskin.

“The most disturbing thing he said was probably that when the park goes bankrupt, he will kill all the animals,” Teru said.

According to Jeff Lowe, one of the show’s main contributors, next week, a new episode of “The Tiger King” may begin next week. The message was recorded on Cameo’s fan site, where Lowe says: “These are the results, we’ll tell you what happened.”

The first seven episodes of Tiger King airs on Netflix.