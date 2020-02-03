Louis Tomlinson argues with BBC Breakfast over painful questions

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – Former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson said he will never return to BBC One’s morning news program BBC Breakfast after being asked about his mother and sister’s death on the popular show today.

Tomlinson performed to promote his debut solo album Walls. During the show, presenters Dan Walker and Louise Minchin touched on the subject of grief and asked the singer about his songwriting process. Tomlinson’s mother died of leukemia in 2016 and he lost his sister Felicite last year to an accidental drug overdose.

The star tried to redirect the question and said, “I just released my first album. That’s what we’re here for.”

The moderators also inquired about Tomlinson’s known dispute with former bandmate Zayn Malik before discussing the possibility of a one-direction reunion. The singer-songwriter looked annoyed. “You checked them all off – trauma, Zayn, and we’re finally on this one,” he said.

But for a possible reunion, he admitted: “It is inevitable. I don’t know when. We would be stupid not to get back together.”

After the show, Tomlinson went to Twitter to send his complaints to his 33.5 million followers. He tweeted: “Defo will not get any further there, haha! Thank you to all my fans for always having my back.”

Not long after that, Walker replied, “I’m sorry you feel that way. It was nice talking to you this morning on #BBCBreakfast. May I ask what you’re upset about?”

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter replied, “I was annoyed that you kept asking me about my grief. It goes without saying how hard it is to lose both people so close to me. The least I can ask for is that you have respect. ” my decision not to be asked about something so painful in interviews. “

He continued: “I am lucky to have a creative way of talking about grief, but this does not give you the right to talk about it for gossip.”

Walker looked sympathetic and replied, “We asked you about the song on your new album about your mother. We know it is painful, which is why we haven’t dealt with it. No intention to upset or gossip about it.” This is not our style at #BBCBreakfast. “

Tomlinson’s first solo album features the song ‘Two of Us’, an emotional tribute to his mother that includes the text: “You will never know how much I miss you. On the day they took you away, I wish I would be instead. ” , “The video has over 10.5 million views on YouTube.

A BBC spokesman told Variety, “We wanted to cover all aspects of Louis’ life that influenced his new album and feel that the survey was fair.”

