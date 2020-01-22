Louis Tomlinson attributes Noel Gallagher to his new single inspired by Oasis

Louis Tomlinson named Noel Gallagher “poet and composer” on his latest single “Walls” after adding elements of three Oasis tracks to the song.

The former One Direction star turned to Gallagher for permission to save parts of “Stop Crying Your Heart Out”, “Cast No Shadow” and “Acquiesce” for the song to avoid possible copyright infringement.

The choir in particular has a strong resemblance to “Acquiesce” in the vocal melody. Watch the video for “Walls” below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ASt2TJ48r6k (/ embed)

The singer admitted that he was “surprised” that Gallagher, who previously called him a “cocksucker”, agreed to the loan. The former Oasis singer is referred to as “lyricist and composer” – that is, he also benefits from the license fees that arise from the song.

I was surprised when he approved it. Great respect

– Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) January 16, 2020

Tomlinson has often praised Oasis in the past, saying that there must be more bands like the Britpop icons.

In 2017, the singer tweeted: “Excuse me, but where’s the attitude in music? Over time, we had a few more problems causing the industry.”

Then Tomlinson asked a fan to “look up a couple of old Oasis interviews,” and later added, “Oasis are sick and we need more bands that aren’t so interested in their prime.”

Gallagher announced last week (January 15) that it plans to take a longer break from the tour.

The singer said he wanted to step back from the live music so that he could spend more time with his family when his current tour ends.

He told Matt Morgan’s Funny How? Podcast: “I’m actually ready to call it a day.” I’m ready to stop touring for a while. I am ready to take some time.

“I can imagine that I don’t produce and tour as much material every five to six years as I do every two or three.

“I’m 52 now. When I finish the next tour I’m 58, so that’s almost 60. You don’t know how you will feel physically. You will think:” Can I damn well be away from the kids? “