Louis Tomlinson beat up BBC breakfast for asking about his mother and sister

Louis Tomlinson It sounded like an interview with BBC Breakfast, which the former One Direction member thought had gone too far. Tomlinson was asked about his mother Johannah, who died of cancer in 2016, and his sister Félicité, who died of an overdose in March 2019. After the interview, Tomlinson announced that he would never show back again, even though one of the hosts moved back.

Tomlinson appeared on the morning talk show on February 3 and then tweeted: “Haha, definitely not again! I wish all my fans that they always have my back. “During the awkward interview, moderators Dan Walker and Louise Minchin talked about the death of the singer’s mother and sister, which was clearly a sensitive issue for Tomlinson. He tried to avoid the question and instead replied, “I just released my first album. That’s what we’re here for.”

The interview continued after this point until Tomlinson was asked if he disagreed with former One Direction member Zayn Malik and if the “Two Of Us” singer had ever expected the group to come back together. “You checked them all off – trauma, Zayn, and we’re finally in this case,” said Tomlinson, before seriously answering, “It’s inevitable. I don’t know when. We’d be stupid not to get back together.”

Louis Tomlinson wants his grief to be respected

After Tomlinson tweeted that he would not return to the program in the future, Walker replied to his tweet and asked what angered the singer during the interview. Tomlinson replied, “I was upset that you kept asking me about my grief. It goes without saying how hard it is to lose both people so close to me. At least I ask you to respect my decision not to be asked about something so painful in interviews. “

In a follow-up tweet, Tomlinson accused the program of having raised his grief for “gossip purposes,” although Walker denied it. The journalist replied again and insisted: “We asked you about the song on your new album about your mother. We know it’s painful, which is why we haven’t looked at it. No intent to upset or gossip about you. This is not our style at #BBCBreakfast. “

In the end, Tomlinson decided to stop addressing the problem. After the above exchange with Walker, Tomlinson tweeted: “Anyway (explicitly) the negativity now. It was a very short week for its approximately 33.5 million Twitter followers. The artist celebrates the release of his first solo album called Walls.