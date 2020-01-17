Louis Tomlinson drops the title “Walls” from his first album – Read the lyrics and listen now! | First listen, Louis Tomlinson, Music

Fri, January 17, 2020 at 1:04 a.m.

Louis TomlinsonNew song “Walls” is to overcome obstacles.

The former A direction The member released the latest single and the title of his debut album on Friday January 17.

In this regard, he talks about life and relationship difficulties, and how they can potentially make you stronger.

“But these high walls, they were short / Now I’m standing higher than all of them,” he sings. “These high walls never broke my soul / And I watch them all fall apart / I watch them all fall for you, for you.”

An extract of the song was presented at the end of his clip for “Don’t let it break your heart”.

Listen Louis Tomlinson“Walls” below! You can also download it from Apple Music.

Walls, the album – which also includes “Kill My Mind”, “Two of Us” and “We Made It” – will be released on January 31. Also check out her full list of tour dates.

READ MORE: Louis Tomlinson unveils the complete list of “Walls” before announcing the details of the listening evening

Click inside to read the lyrics …

