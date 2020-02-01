Louis Tomlinson leaves New York after not sleeping for 27 hours | Eleanor Calder, Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder Head to catch their flight at JFK Airport!

The crooner “Two of Us” and his girlfriend were seen crossing the terminal on Saturday February 1 in New York.

They both stayed warm in trendy trendy coats as they headed for their door.

Louis has been busy promoting his debut album Walls, which just came out on Friday.

“Exit day correct,” Louis tweeted. “I’ve been up for 24 hours! Thank you all for making it so special. “

“27 hours later and I’m going to sleep,” he added. “I will never forget what I felt today. I love you all x.”

