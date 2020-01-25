Louis Tomlinson plans to offer Eleanor Calder | Eleanor Calder, Louis Tomlinson

Sat, January 25, 2020 at 5:03 p.m.

Louis Tomlinson think he will marry his girlfriend Eleanor Calder One day!

The singer of “We Made It” opened on the model during a new interview with The Sun.

“It is not true”, Louis Tomlinson said about the engagement rumors, “but luxury with Eleanor is that I have known her since before our first single “What Makes You Beautiful”, so she felt the growth of everything. As I have to understand, too, and I have the advantage with it that we have seen for what it is. “

He added that he plans to “someday” offer to Eleanor Calder: “If you ask me if I’m going to marry her? Yes, I think so! And more children, I would say.”

