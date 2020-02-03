Louis Tomlinson Torches ‘BBC Breakfast’ For Him “Painful” Qns Questions

Louis Tomlinson said he would not return to BBC One’s morning BBC Breakfast show after being asked about the grief of losing his mother and sister.

The former One Direction member appeared on the show on Monday to promote his debut solo album Walls, which is now coming out. During the interview breakfast hosts Dan Walker and Louise Minchin asked Tomlinson about the grief he felt about losing his mother, Johannah Deakin in 2016 and younger sister, Félicité Tomlinson in 2019.

Tomlinson tried to answer the question and said, “I just released my first album. That’s what we’re here for.”

At one point in the interview, Tomlinson was asked about his broken relationship with a former bandmate Zayn Malik,

Tomlinson informed the host that he had “walked in properly” and that he was “not yet ready” to have this conversation.

Then, when asked about a one-direction reunion, Tomlinson replied, “You have now ticked them all off, you have; trauma, Zayn, and now we are finally at this one.”

Shot.

After leaving the studio, the singer went to Twitter to explain that he “will definitely not continue there”.

We will definitely not go back there haha! Kind regards to all my fans who always have my back

– Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) February 3, 2020

Walker responded directly to the tweet and apologized that Tomlinson felt that way.

“It was nice talking to you on #BBCBreakfast this morning,” he continued. “Can I ask what you’re upset about?”

Tomlinson replied directly: “I am lucky to have a creative way to talk about grief, but this does not give you the right to clap about it.”

He said, “I was upset that you kept asking me about my grief. It goes without saying how hard it is to lose both people so close to me. At least I ask you to respect my decision not to be asked about something so painful in interviews. “

In response, Walker stated that he and Minchin Tomlinson had asked about a particular song on his album about his mother.

“We know it’s painful, which is why we haven’t dealt with it. No intention of pissing you off or gossiping about it. It’s not our style at the # BBC breakfast.”

After violent reactions to social media, the BBC released a statement explaining their decision to ask Tomlinson the question.

“We wanted to cover all aspects of Louis’ life that influenced his new album and feel that the survey was fair,” said the spokesman.