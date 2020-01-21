Louis van Gaal’s criticism of Ed Woodward appears to be more topical than ever when Mauricio Pochettino “Man Utd Transfer Request”

Louis van Gaal’s harsh criticism of ex-boss Ed Woodward last summer seems to be becoming more relevant day by day.

The former Manchester United manager was fired in 2016 after winning the FA Cup, and Jose Mourinho quickly replaced him at Old Trafford.

Vice Chairman Woodward continues to annoy some supporters about the way he does business. The club has yet to sign a player in the January transfer window when Gary Neville hires J.P. Morgan wants to fire.

Louis van Gaal won the FA Cup in his last season at Manchester United

Despite a pronounced lack of creativity in the midfield and injury problems in the striker line, the club was able to leave Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez last summer, so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a worn squad to choose from.

With only 10 days left in the transfer window, it remains to be seen whether the club can acquire the talent necessary to secure a place in the top four at the end of the season.

When Van Gaal was named David Moyes’ successor five and a half years ago, fans hoped that he could bring Sir Alex Ferguson’s glory days back.

Given the current boss Solskjaer, the youngest manager since Sir Alex’s resignation in 2013, the Dutch’s keen criticism of Woodward seems all the more relevant.

Ed Woodward has a lot of responsibility in the eyes of some fans

The 67-year-old told 11 friends to the German magazine in June: “At Bayern, those responsible are footballers. I always appreciated that.

“On the other hand, Ed Woodward was appointed CEO of Manchester United – someone who has no understanding of football and was previously an investment banker.

“It cannot be a good thing if a club is run solely from a commercial perspective.”

It was no surprise that these quotes reappeared Tuesday morning when #WoodwardOut started setting trends on the social media platform Twitter.

Alan Brazil, a former Manchester United player from talkSPORT, however said Solskjaer is the one who needs to be punished, NOT Woodward.

He also claimed that a big name was just around the corner and that Mauricio Pochettino could lead the Red Devils.

“I love Ole, but I just feel that United needs a bigger name,” said the host of the sports breakfast.

“I’m sorry, I don’t want to fire him because he clearly loves the club and the fans love him and they want him to do well, but I think a big name will happen around the corner.”

Alan Brazil says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to be replaced by a bigger name at Manchester United

Former Tottenham boss Pochettino is reportedly in talks to pursue the “Baby-Faced Assassin” at the Old Trafford Hot Seat.

However, it is claimed that he wants to have control over the transfers in the club before making a deal.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, the Argentine has begun negotiations to replace Solskjaer – but will only consider the role if his transfer requirements are met.

Pochettino is seen by the United hierarchy as a major upgrade for Solskjaer, but it seems he will only take the job if he is assured that he can do things his way.