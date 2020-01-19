Louis Vuitton creates a new Jean collection

Louis Vuitton has just released the Denim Monogram Collection to celebrate Chinese New Year. Two seasonal capsules incorporate the new collection: Monogram Denim and Damier Graphite Link.

Following a report by Damier Jeans on a red seam to represent happiness and fortune, LV reintroduced classic wallets such as Speedy and Onthego.

Fast wallets in the Lunar New Year collection

Also in a special edition, the Twist MM bag gets a new look: before in brown and black, it now appears in red! The brand also released Damier-shaped pants, jackets, skirts, dresses and sweaters but different colors: white and red.

Monogrammed Denim Dress and Twist MM Wallet!

The color palette you selected for this collection is red, denim, blue, black, white and gold. This campaign is already available on its website and is being saved in the US as a lunar new year!

A little bit about them: Louis Vuitton was created in 1821 and then created designs on the chest. It was only in 1859 that he created the first studio in France and has this name because of the family name. Since then, LV has expanded and is now one of the most well-known brands in the world, available in more than 60 countries.

