Louis Vuitton opens its first restaurant next month eat Drink

The Le Café V project announced by the company yesterday is located on the top floor of Vuitton’s new four-story house in Osaka and is being put together by renowned Japanese chef Yosuke Suga.

According to the WWD, the room will also contain an adjacent bar and a spacious terrace. Next to the bar is Sugalabo V, where only a few happy guests can have dinner through an open kitchen that reflects the Tokyo branch of Sugalabo.

Vuitton spared Tokujin Yoshioka, who designs home and travel items for his Objets Nomades to create a charging cradle inspired by his famous monogram, which, according to Vuitton, inspired the dishes of the restaurant.

The boutique in a new building by architect Jun Aoki is scheduled to open on February 1, while the restaurants are scheduled to start operations on February 15.

The message follows several steps in the same direction by LVMH (owner of Louis Vuitton), who are preparing to reopen the Dior flagship on Paris Avenue Montaigne – currently under renovation – with a restaurant. and recently announced that it will open its first European Blue Box Cafe in Harrods for Tiffany & Co, which it now owns.

Michael Burke, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vuitton, who confirmed today’s development, also pointed out that more restaurants and even hotels could be a future expansion path for the mega-brand. – AFP Relax News