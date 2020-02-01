Louis Vuitton’s new restaurant and flagship store opens in Japan

Louis Vuitton entered the restaurant business on Saturday with the opening of Le Café V and Sugalabo V in its new flagship store in Osaka, Japan.

The upscale restaurants are at Vuitton’s newest East Asian venue, the Louis Vuitton Maison Osaka Midosuji. The menus of the restaurants were curated by chef Yosuke Suga Sugalabo, whose self-titled Tokyo restaurant with 20 tables was awarded one of the best in the world by the French restaurant leader La Liste.

Louis Vuitton is the latest luxury line that features a first class restaurant in one of its flagships. According to Reuters, Ralph Lauren opened its first restaurant, the RL, in Chicago in 1999. Since then, the American designer has opened additional locations in New York, Paris, Chicago and London.

Tiffany’s Blue Box Café premiered in the company’s Fifth Avenue flagship store in New York City in 2017, and flourished before it closed for renovations in November last year. The restaurant, which is slated to reopen next year, is considered an innovative success for the legendary American jeweler who wanted to update his image.

The Louis Vuitton restaurant is part of a broader strategy to find retailers who are trying to lure buyers from their laptops to brick-and-mortar stores, said Luca Solca, executive director of luxury goods research at Sanford C. Bernstein Switzerland.

Nordstrom’s New York City location, which opened in October, has seven restaurants, far more than one or two per store. The sporting goods manufacturer Lululemon, Urban Outfitters and Crate & Barrel have recently opened restaurants.

“It all goes in the direction of fueling the store traffic,” Solca told CNN Business. “A restaurant can be a meeting place where you often spend time. I think Osaka is a city that is important enough but not vital to safely conduct such an experiment. “

The huge showroom of the Louis Vuitton store was designed by architects Jun Aoki and Peter Marino based on a Japanese nautical theme to celebrate Osaka’s maritime history. Its facade is designed to look like a row of white sails, giving the site the look and feel of a traditional Japanese cargo ship.

“This new four-story store reflects the legacy of Osaka as Japan’s most important port and underlines the city’s growing role as an international transportation hub,” said a written announcement.

East Asia is a critical market for large luxury brands, including LVMH. CEO Bernard Arnault told the Nikkei Asian Review that the brands of the conglomerate in Japan were partly successful because Japanese customers have a high quality awareness.

“The Japanese customer is very important to us as a luxury company,” said Arnault.

