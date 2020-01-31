Louisiana borrows up to $ 350 million for construction work

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Louisiana’s new lawmakers signed plans on Thursday for a loan of up to $ 350 million to replenish the account used for government-funded construction. This is the first major financial decision for the recent House and Senate term.

The Bonds Commission, a body of state officials overseeing publicly funded construction spending, approved the sale of general obligation bonds in March with no objection. The proposal did not spark any discussion among the new chairs of the House and Senate Budget and Tax Committee, who were new to the body for the first time in their new role.

Borrowing will maintain cash flow for a long list of projects, including restoration work on the coast, improvements in the state park, road and bridge projects, repairs to university buildings, and local projects favored by lawmakers.

The government will sell bonds to investors against prepayment and will repay the debt with interest over 20 years. Louisiana borrowed a similar amount for construction work last year.

Treasurer John Schroder, chairman of the commission, has had no objection to driving plans to sell bonds, even though he has repeatedly worried about Louisiana’s debt burden. After Thursday’s meeting, he repeated these concerns and said he intended to speak to the new House and Senate leaders about ways to cut spending.

“I think we should be on a proper diet, but there was no real appetite for legislation to do so,” said Schröder.

The amount that Louisiana owes to every man, woman, and child exceeds the national average. This emerges from the latest report, which shows the tax-supported government debt burden per capita. Louisiana’s credit rating is low among states. However, Louisiana remains below its debt ceiling, a cap that was passed in the early 1990s that limits how much the state can borrow for construction every year.

Schroder hopes to convince the new legislators in Louisiana, the Republicans, who had conservative premises, to choose a new approach to lower construction costs. This has proven unpopular in earlier legislative periods.

In addition to representatives of the governor and other state officials elected in the states, the spokesman for the parliament, the president of the senate, the chairmen of the parliament and the tax and budget committees of the senate as well as two other legislators belong to the bond commission.

While the new Senate members of the commission were known prior to the Thursday session, House Speaker Clay Schexnayder had not previously announced that he would head his chamber’s tax and budget committees. Your arrival on Thursday was the first clue as to who was selected for the jobs.

Republican Jerome “Zee” Zeringue from Houma will chair the grant committee, which oversees the creation of the state’s annual operating budget, and Republican Stuart Bishop, from Lafayette, will head the Committee on Ways and Resources, which deals with tax matters and the annual Building budget monitored. Schexnayder did not attend the Bond Commission meeting on Thursday.