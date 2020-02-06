Louisiana is helping Puerto Rico to recover from an earthquake

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – More than 20 Louisiana State Fire Marshal employees traveled to Puerto Rico on Thursday to help with earthquake recovery efforts.

Governor John Bel Edwards announced the plans Wednesday after he signed the governor of Puerto Rico’s application.

“We have a fair share of natural disasters in Louisiana, and our experience of destruction and devastation has made our first responders unmatched,” said Edwards in a statement.

The Democratic Governor’s office said that Louisiana dispatched 23 people from the firefighter’s office, including MPs, building inspectors, plan inspectors, and urban search and rescue specialists. The group will help investigate the thousands of damaged buildings for security risks. She is expected to be in Puerto Rico for 16 days.

Puerto Rico has been hit by persistent earthquakes for more than a month.

Aid from Louisiana is reimbursed through a coordinated emergency aid pact between U.S. states and regions.