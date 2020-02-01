Louisiana is seeking $ 150 million to mine the oil and gas highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Louisiana is pitching millions of dollars in federal funding in the hope that it will help build a state highway to a critical national oil and gas hub.

Governor John Bel Edwards and state legislature pledged $ 150 million to renovate LA Highway 1 in the Lafourche community toward Port Fourchon. The heads of state and government of Louisiana want the federal government to provide an additional $ 150 million for this.

Jefferson Parish MEP Steve Scalise, Republican of House No. 2, said he met with Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao on Wednesday to discuss the state’s request.

The Chao division is overseeing a $ 900 million infrastructure grant program that Louisiana plans to use to provide the $ 150 million in federal funding for the 8.3 mile stretch of Highway 1 from Golden Meadow to Leeville improve.

Scalise emphasized that the highway is not only an important route for the evacuation of cyclones, but is also important for the national energy infrastructure in Port Fourchon.

“It’s going to be an aggressive competition, but I think we have an incredibly strong history,” he said.

According to Scalise, applications for federal grants should be submitted by February 25. The award ceremony is scheduled for the end of summer.