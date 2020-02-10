Louisiana Man pleads guilty to having burned down three churches to raise his profile as a “black metal” musician

A 22-year-old black metal fan pleaded guilty to setting fire to three black churches in Louisiana on Monday.

Holden Matthews Admitted to court within 10 days in March and April 2019 to set fire to St. Mary Baptist Church in Greater Union and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. All three churches are historically black and are located in St. Landry Parish, which is almost 42 years old, percent black.

Matthews pleaded guilty to three charges for violating the Church Arson Prevention Act, 18, USA. Section 247 (a) (1) – a count for each church – and a count of the use of fire to commit a federal crime in violation of 18 U.S. laws. Section 844 (h). The fires completely destroyed each of the church buildings.

At the hearing Matthews admitted that he intentionally set fire to three Baptist churches in the Opelousas, Louisiana area between March 26 and April 4, 2019. First, on March 26, 2019, Matthews set fire to St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre, Louisiana. Next, on April 2, 2019, Matthews set fire to the Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas, Louisiana. Then, on April 4, 2019, Matthews set fire to the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas, Louisiana. The fires Matthews Set destroyed each of the church buildings. Matthews admitted having set fire to the religious character of these buildings to profile themselves as “black metal” musicians by copying similar crimes committed in Norway in the 1990s. Matthews He also admitted that he had posted photos and videos after lighting the third fire Facebook that showed that the first two churches were on fire. Matthews admitted that he had taken these photos and videos in real time on his phone when he saw these churches burning and that he had posted them there Facebook in an effort to promote themselves in the black metal community.

“The Department of Justice will remain steadfast in protecting religious freedom without the threat of discrimination or violence,” said the deputy attorney general Eric three-band the civil rights department. “Matthews admitted to setting fire to three churches because of their religious character. His shameful conduct violated the civil rights of church members and harmed their churches. “

“Today the accused took responsibility for the burning and destruction of three of our churches,” said the US attorney David C. Joseph the western district of Louisiana. “The freedom to assemble and worship safely in our churches is a fundamental right of all Americans and is strongly protected by my office and law enforcement partners. I want the ATF, the FBI, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. Landry Parish Fire Department, Louisiana State Fire Marshal, the Louisiana Attorney General’s Cybercrime Unit, the Louisiana State Police and the Florida State Fire Marshal for their hard work and smooth cooperation in this case. “

“Holden Matthews made a conscious decision to arbitrarily target and destroy churches in his own community. His cruel deeds have caused pain and grief to these communities and the entire St. Landry community, “said the special representative in charge Bryan Vorndran of FBINew Orleans field office. “During these investigations, the FBI, ATF, Louisiana State Fire Marshals, St. Landry Parish Sheriff, St. Landry Parish Attorney’s Office, the Louisiana State Police, and the Louisiana State Police Cybercrime Unit, and the Florida State Fire Marshals Office worked tirelessly to bring Holden Matthews to justice. “

“Protecting our communities is an integral part of our mission,” said the ATF agency in charge Kurt Thielhorn, “The ATF will continue to provide expertise and resources to investigate arson arson that threatens the well-being of our communities. I would like to thank all of our law enforcement partners for working tirelessly to ensure justice.”

Matthews was arrested after investigators found a can of petrol at one of the fires and traced it back to a local Walmart and linked it to MatthewsCredit card.

According to The daily beast, on Facebook Page that seemed to belong Matthews showed that he was active on pagan and black metal sites and that he commented on two memes about the far-right former neo-Nazi metal musician Varg Vikerneswho was imprisoned for 15 years for killing a metal colleague and burning churches in Norway. Matthews was also the lead singer for a band called VODKA VULTURE, according to CBS news,

One of the suspect’s friends, Nygyl Bryyn, he said Associated press The Matthews had been angry with his parents for a long time for not supporting his musical endeavors. He also said Matthews had been discouraged in the months before the fires Bryyn urged him to improve the quality of his recordings.

Matthews is sentenced on May 22. He is punished with a mandatory prison sentence of at least 10 years and a legal prison sentence of maximum 70 years.



