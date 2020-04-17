Ps. Tony Spell is reported to have denied that an elderly member of his church in Louisiana died of the corona virus, after Spell continued to provide overcrowded services that were in conflict with public health restrictions intended to stop the spread of the virus.

A local coroner said that the 78-year-old church member died on Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19. On Thursday, Lawyers reported that lawyer Jeff Wittenbrink, who was on the legal team representing the Tabernacle Church of the Life Spell, was recently diagnosed with the virus after attending services at the church.

Mantra denied the coroner’s findings, responding to the local WAFB news outlet by saying, “That’s a lie.” He also described his fallen people as one of “his right hand” and “a large member of the church.” The priest dismissed concerns about the virus, describing the pathogen as “politically motivated.”

“This is not a problem. This virus, we believe, is politically motivated. We hold our religious rights and we will gather no matter what someone says,” Spell told WAFB on March 17.

Wittenbrink is said to have been hospitalized since Tuesday, when he became seriously ill after contracting the virus. The lawyer attended at least two events at the church this month, the April 2 press conference and the church service on April 5, although he said he did not know where he had gotten the virus.

“I go to Albertson twice a day. I go to Sam. I go to Walmart. I go to Lowe’s. I use the gas station. I mean, I’m just not careful. God knows where I get it. The bad thing is I may have spread to someone. I feel bad about that, “Wittenbrink told The Advocate.

Father Tony Spell spoke to the media after conducting a personal Easter service at his church in Central, Louisiana on April 12, 2020.

Chris Graythen / Getty

The April 2 press conference also featured Roy Moore, a shameful former judge who lost two offers to the US Senate after being accused of sexual violence against minors several times. The group defended Eja’s decision to remain open despite orders to stay at home and barred a large meeting from Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

“We must remember that the First Amendment exists because we can worship God as we wish.” Moore said. “And no government can come in and tell you ‘you can’t gather in church.'”

On Wednesday, Spell urged Americans to donate their coronavirus stimulus checks to American evangelists including himself, post videos to YouTube asking for money and try to popularize the hashtag #PastorSpellStimulusChallenge.

“I donated all of my stimulus, $ 1,200,” Spell said. “My wife donated the stimulus, $ 1,200. My child donated the stimulus, $ 600.”

The recent mantra also confirms that his people will not mind dying for attending his church, claiming that people who don’t agree support “tyranny.”

“True Christians don’t mind dying,” Mantra told TMZ.

Newsweek contacted Life Tabernacle Church to comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.