Louisiana minister Tony Spell runs Palm Sunday service charged with coronavirus ban

Last week, a Louisiana minister charged with breach of the governor’s coronavirus ban again opposed the order and worshiped in church for Palm Sunday, one of the most important religious observations for Christians. opened. Rev. Tony Spell, leader of the Life Tabernacle Church in Baton Rouge, told CBS News Email that more than 1,200 congregations had attended on Sunday.

Spell has been sending worshipers to churches since Louisiana Governor John Bell Edwards banned the rally of more than 10 people last month to stop the spread of the coronavirus. He was arrested and charged with light crimes for violating the ban. It did not stop him – or 1,220 from attending Sunday.

“We get inseparable rights from God, not from government,” he told CBS News on Monday.

Members of the congregation enter the Life Tabernacle for Palm Sunday service in Baton Rouge, Louisiana despite statewide home orders by the Coronavirus.

Claire bunger

According to Spell, attendees were six feet away from the place of worship, but did not wear face masks. Rev. boasts that the church is cleaned every day and is cleaner than open gas stations, Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club.

Spell confirmed to CBS News that he was preparing to sue for the governor’s ban. Spell lawyer Joe Long told Reuters that he believed that Edwards orders violated the US constitutional right to religious freedom and peaceful gathering. States such as Florida, North Carolina, and Arizona exempt religious services from state-wide home orders. But Louisiana is not.

“We believe the governor is wrong,” he said. “And I look forward to proving the case in court.”

CBS News contacted Long about the pending litigation, but was not immediately contacted.

He continued to defend the rally despite his state-wide order after his arrest last week.

“We are using COVID-19 to pose less of a threat than hundreds of people are now in Walmart,” he said. “Don’t close the church door as long as one retail store in this city is open.”

Unlike Spell, some religious services are online.

“After hearing the expected number of predictions at the time, I decided to do a virtual service, but now I know that is a reality,” said Calvin, a New York City-based minister. Rev. Butts said: “And we were convinced that the health and safety of the congregation was first.”

. [TagsToTranslate] pastor