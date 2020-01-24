BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Louisiana’s politicians, government and university leaders have temporarily settled in the capital for the Washington Mardi Gras carnival party.

Governor John Bel Edwards, lawmakers, other elected and appointed officials, lobbyists, and business leaders attend parties and political events hosted by the Louisiana Congress delegation.

Even the ongoing US Senate impeachment process against President Donald Trump has not disturbed the celebrations, although Louisiana U.S. Senators Republicans Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy have to miss some of the events while they are participating in the process.

The Washington Carnival, which spans three days from Thursday to Saturday, began in the 1940s. It occurs weeks before Fat Tuesday, which is February 25 this year. Every year several thousand people take part in the celebration.

Edwards left for Washington on Wednesday. His office said he would return to Baton Rouge on Sunday.

Washington Mardi Gras is moderated by Mystick Krewe of Louisianians, who is currently headed by Jefferson Parish’s Republican MP Steve Scalise. Republican U.S. Republican Clay Higgins of St. Landry Parish is the chairman of the 72nd annual celebration.