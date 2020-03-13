Louisiana postpones presidential election as coronavirus fears minor

Louisiana postponed her presidential election over fears of the new coronavirus pandemic, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin confirmed on Friday.

Ardoin announced on Friday that the state will move its next primary election, scheduled for April 4, amid concerns about coronavirus. Officials have shifted the debate to June 20, according to the Monroe News-Star. There are currently 33 presumptive positive cases in the state.

Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency in the state this week, adding that he expects “numbers to increase over time.”

“This is why we issued a state-of-the-art emergency declaration and why we ask everyone to follow the precautions,” he said. “It’s important because it will reduce the risk of exposure and the risk of spreading to others. It’s worrying.”

“We want to make sure people take this seriously,” he continued. “We don’t want people to overact and behave in ways that are not helpful.”

“The risk is still low for anyone, but the risk to the wider community has increased beyond yesterday and the day before,” he added.

The National Democratic Committee (DNC) on Friday sent a statement to state parties about possible changes due to the Chinese coronavirus:

The Party and Delegate Selection (PADS) team has been in touch with several states that are thinking of changes to their Delegate Selection Plan in response to COVID-19. We know the situation is very different in every state and we want to give state parties the flexibility to change their plans to address the direction you are receiving on the field. In short, the health and safety of constituents is a top priority. If you have ideas for the changes you want to make, contact the PADS team and they will work with RBC Co-Chairs to review the changes so that your process can continue without major interruptions.

DNC emails state parties, first in a regular series, to COVID-19. He says they have a team working with state parties thinking about changing delegate recruitment plans in response to the virus: pic.twitter.com/EmqwuCFEMH

– Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) March 13, 2020

The DNC announced this week a change of location for the next Democratic debate, moving it from Phoenix, Arizona to its CNN study in Washington, D.C., “very cautiously.”