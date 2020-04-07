Louisiana State Police accidentally used Siren Cleaning to signal COVID-19 curfew

The siren, familiar with the horror movie “The Purge,” was used by the Crowley, Louisiana Police Department to inform residents of Acadia Parish about the start of their curfew using curfew.

Citizens complained about the resemblance of sirens recognizable from the film, which for 12 hours allowed all crimes – the beginning of which signals the sound of the siren.

Crowley Police told Acadia Parish residents that the commando siren would be different from regular sirens, but Crowley Chief Jimmy Brosard told KATC that he was unfamiliar with the association with The Purge – and that the sound effect would change as he moved forward.

Crawley Cops really went around town playing the siren to announce curfew 😩😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/dSY88mkPRq

– Pat Handley (@patrickhundley_) April 3, 2020

The statement was made by the arrival of the sheriff of the academy, K.P. Gibson, on behalf of the department: “The Siren of Pure was used by the Crawley Police Department as part of their initial curfew last night. We have received numerous complaints that our agency is involved in this process.

“We have not participated in the use of the” clearing siren “and will not use any type of siren for this purpose. Calls should be directed to the Crawley / Chief Brosard Police Department and not to the Parish Sheriff’s Office.”

The fourth, most recent movie “Shoe” in the franchise, which came on screen, was “First Shoe,” a prize-winning party that hit theaters in 2018.

In 2018, an ontological series consisting of two seasons of 10 series was also launched.