Louisiana Statewide Community 211 remaining occupied throughout COVID-19 disaster

BATON ROUGE – The state’s 211 community is answering calls about COVID-19 from Louisiana residents who have queries. It can be an quick-to-bear in mind phone variety that people today can get in touch with for info about wellness and human solutions accessible in their neighborhood.

United Strategies in the course of Louisiana assistance the Louisiana 211 statewide community. The Louisiana Office of Well being and Office environment of Community Wellness Bureau of Community Preparedness is partnering with Louisiana 211 and the Louisiana Association of United Methods.

The Funds Location United Way is accountable for trying to keep details up to date locally. Individuals who access the network can find information and facts about essential human requires, wellness assets, work assistance, assist for children and childcare, and volunteer opportunities.

The Baton Rouge place has about 900 means in the database and people answering the phones have been fast paced, Capital Location United Way President and CEO George Bell states.

“We have been given about 7,000 phone calls in much less than a 7 days,” explained Bell. “With people currently being out of do the job, with individuals getting off from perform and in many cases with no any payment, people are searching for wherever they can uncover assets.”

In addition to the 7,000 calls, a lot more than 15,000 people today have communicated with the assistance via text concept in the very last week.

Louisiana inhabitants can get in touch with 211 whenever or text LACOVID to 898-211. They can also access facts online. Many phone calls are answered by way of a call centre in Monroe, LA, other folks are answered remotely. Wait around times are remaining closely monitored and extra folks are staying additional to reply calls. Callers can also be transferred to crisis facilities or 911 if have to have be.