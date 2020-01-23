Louisiana super centennial Lue ‘Vicie’ Coleman George dies at the age of 110

EAST FELICIANA PARISH – A 110-year-old from East Feliciana who died on January 12 in Decatur, Georgia.

Lue ‘Vicie’ Coleman George was born on November 24, 1909, and family and friends knew her as a hardworking young woman with a knack for sports.

She eventually married her husband Grover and the two raised seven children before enjoying seeing their grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow.

Vicie and Grover were married until Grover’s death in 1989, the two had been together for 64 years.

Vicie remained rooted in her faith and was very loved by members of her church, the Beech Grove Baptist Church.

She joined the Clinton-based worship center in 1936 and eventually became its oldest member, which led other churchgoers to honor her with the title “Mother” of the Church.

Vicies’s funeral service will take place on Saturday, January 25, at 11:00 a.m. in Beech Grove Baptist Church (8659 Hwy. 961 Clinton).

The funeral will take place in the George Family Cemetery.