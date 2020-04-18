Louisiana’s new overall health secretary commences perform amid outbreak

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s new health secretary has commenced the task, getting the helm of an agency central to condition reaction to the coronavirus outbreak.

Courtney Phillips was named to the posture by Gov. John Bel Edwards in February in advance of Louisiana had its first verified an infection of the virus. Given that then, the condition has turn into a sizzling place for the epidemic, with one particular of the greatest for every-capita costs of an infection. The overall health office announced Friday that Phillips experienced officially moved into the secretary’s purpose.

Phillips previously led the Texas Well being and Human Companies Fee considering that October 2018. She is a Louisiana native who labored in many roles at the condition wellness department for 12 decades for the duration of the administrations of former Govs. Kathleen Blanco and Bobby Jindal, which include as a a person-time chief of team and deputy secretary for the agency. She left Louisiana to guide Nebraska’s state wellness agency for a lot more than a few yrs ahead of heading to Texas.

In her new position, Phillips is top a Louisiana wellbeing section that accounts for just about fifty percent of the state’s full yearly shelling out. She follows Rebekah Gee, a professional medical health practitioner who oversaw the Louisiana Section of Well being for the duration of Edwards’ initially four many years in business office. Gee resigned at the conclusion of January. Stephen Russo, the health department’s executive counsel, labored as an interim secretary due to the fact Gee’s departure.