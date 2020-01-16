Louisville tops BC 81-70 in ACC game at Conte Forum

Nr. 5 Louisville used his superior length, speed and athletics to beat an annoying basketball team for girls from Boston College 81-70 on Thursday evening at the Conte Forum of BC.

Louisville improved to 17-1 and 5-0 in the ACC while the Eagles fell to 9-8 and 2-4. Cardinals guard Dana Evans scored a 27-game high, including seven 3-point shots. Jazmine Jones, Kylee Shook and Yacine Diop had 12 each.

Makayla Dickens led BC with 20 points, including six from behind the 3-point line. Emma Gut had 19 with seven rebounds.

Louisville led 10 at the break, but the Eagles refused to roll in the early minutes of the third quarter. After falling behind by 12, Dickens nailed a trey and Emma Gut followed with a layup to make it 42-35 with 8:53 to play.

Evans placed Louisville back with double digits with her fifth trifecta, but BC-guard Marnelle Garraud went against with her first 3-ball of the game.

Jazmine Jones, a 6-foot gunman, scored three straight baskets to make Louisville play with 57:45. BC forward Taylor Soule converted a 3-point game with 3:51 over to make it 57-48.

Evans’ sixth trey slowed the small wave of BC and started a 7-4 run until the end of the quarter. Louisville guard Mykasa Robinson hit two of the line to set up the cardinals at the end of the third 64-52.

Evans brought Louisville on 70-55 with an off-balance jerk for her seventh 3-ball of the game with 7:49. BC scored five unanswered points to make a 10-point difference, but Evans interrupted the wave with a few off the line to give the cardinals a 72-60 lead in the second official’s timeout.

The game was interrupted with 3:27 remaining when Souley of BC picked up a hard offensive error from Jones and crumpled on the baseline. Soule checked in again at 2:14.

The cardinals entered the game with the largest score margin (plus 18.8) in the ACC and were a plus 35.5 in their two league games at Clemson and Miami. Louisville had held opponents up to 53.0 points in five ACC games.

BC’s best option for competitive action against the larger and faster cardinals was the three-point shot, a risky proposition as the Eagles were 3-of-20 from the center in Sunday’s 69-52 loss in Virginia.

Dickens, a second guard, found her reach early on with a few from behind. Louisville went down with a low mail presence and three baskets in transition. With the pattern of the game, BC finished 11-10 in the time-out of the first official.

First-year striker Jaelyn Batts, who made her seventh start, kept BC in conflict with a pair of pull-up jumpers and a layout to lower the Cardinals lead to 19-17 after one.

When BC fell to protect the paint in the early part of the second quarter, Louisville began launching from the perimeter. Junior point guard Dana Evans dropped three of Louisville’s four treys into the neighborhood.

Jones placed her second pull-up jumper off the frame to give Louisville a 40-30 lead over half.