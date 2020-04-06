Lousy Boys for Lifestyle, Sonic, Increase of Skywalker Amongst Major VOD Titles

Poor Boys for Everyday living, Sonic, Increase of Skywalker Among the Best VOD Titles

In accordance to IndieWire, Sony Pictures’ Terrible Boys for Existence, Paramount Pictures’ Sonic the Hedgehog, and Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Increase of Skywalker rank in the top of 5 VOD and streaming platforms, such as FandangoNow, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video clip, Spectrum, and Netflix. You can test out the total rankings down below!

Linked: Verify Out the Initially 9 Minutes of Poor Boys for Lifestyle!

FandangoNOW (Entire 7 days rank dependent on whole profits value)

1- Negative Boys for Lifetime (Sony) – $19.99

2- Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount) – $19.99

3- The Invisible Person (Common) – $19.99

4- Star Wars: The Increase of Skywalker (Disney) – $4.99

5- Onward (Disney) – $4.99

6- Bloodshot (Sony) – $19.99

7- Jumanji: The Future Degree (Sony) – $4.99

8- Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

9- I Still Consider (Lionsgate) – $19.99

10- The Connect with of the Wild (Disney) – $4.99

iTunes (Rank based mostly on transactions)

1- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney) – $4.99

2- Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount) – $19.99

3- Bad Boys for Life (Sony) – $19.99

4- 1917 (Universal) – $5.99

5- Jumanji: The Future Stage (Sony) – $3.99

6- Onward (Disney) – $4.99

7- Knives Out (Lionsgate) – $5.99

8- Contagion (Warner Bros.) – $3.99

9- Ford v Ferrari (Disney) – $5.99

10- Uncut Gems (A24) – $5.99

Amazon (Rank centered on electronic downloads)

1- Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount) – $24.99 (4K UHD)

2- Bloodshot (Sony) – $19.99 (Extremely Hd)

3- Jumanji: The Next Stage (Sony) – $5.99 (4K UHD)

4- Lousy Boys for Lifetime (Sony) – $19.99 (4K UHD)

5- Knives Out (Lionsgate) – $5.99

6- Onward (Disney) – $4.99

7- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney) – $4.99

8- Bombshell (Lionsgate) – $3.99

9- The Finest Showman (Disney) – $3.99

10- Gemini Man (Sony) – $2.99

Relevant: Star Wars: The Increase of Skywalker Digital Version Drops Early!

Spectrum (Ranked by transactions weekly chart)

1- 1917 (Universal) – $6.99

2- Jumanji: The Next Degree (Sony) – $6.99

3- Star Wars: The Increase of Skywalker (Disney) – $6.99

4- The Invisible Person (Universal) – $19.99

5- Just Mercy (Warner Bros.) – $6.99

6- Frozen II (Disney) – $6.99

7- I Still Feel (Lionsgate) – $19.99

8- Knives Out (Lionsgate) – $6.99

9- Spies in Disguise (Disney) – $6.99

10- Bombshell (Lionsgate) – $6.99

Netflix (Viewings, all programming)

1- Tiger King (restricted fact series)

2- Ozark (episodic remarkable sequence)

3- Espresso and Kareem (initial film)

4- Angel Has Fallen (2019 theatrical action motion picture)

5- Dollars Heist (episodic fact sequence)

6- All American (episodic actuality sequence)

7- How to Resolve a Drug Offer (fact confined collection)

9- The Roommate (2001 theatrical thriller motion picture)

10- The Hangover (2009 theatrical comedy/drama movie)