[lousy-education-teaser:-hugh-jackman-stars-in-new-hbo-film]

Undesirable Education and learning Teaser: Hugh Jackman stars in new HBO film

HBO has launched the first teaser for director Cory Finley’s upcoming comedy-drama film Undesirable Instruction, starring Golden World winner Hugh Jackman (The Best Showman, Les Misérables) and Academy Award winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya). The movie had its environment premiere at the 2019 Toronto Global Film Competition where HBO Films has gained the distribution rights for $17.5 million. Verify out the online video in the participant beneath!

Motivated by genuine events, Terrible Instruction follows Frank Tassone and Pam Gluckin who reign more than a well-known Long Island faculty district on the verge of the nation’s best location, spurring record faculty admissions and soaring home values. Nonetheless factors appear crashing down for Frank, when a scholar reporter commences to trace embezzlement at the Roslyn School District, in Very long Island following the assistant superintendent helps make a important error that hints at corruption that spans above a decade. Because of the revelation of the embezzlement scheme that threatens to demolish all they’ve developed, Frank is pressured to preserve purchase and secrecy — by what ever means needed.

The film stars Hugh Jackman (The Finest Showman, Les Misérables) as Frank Tassone, Allison Janney (I, Tonya) as Pam Gluckin, Ray Romano (The Massive Ill, The Irishman) as Bob Spicer, Geraldine Viswanathan (Blockers) as Rachel Bhargava, and Alex Wolff (Hereditary) as Nick Fleischman.

Negative Education is directed by Cory Finley (Thoroughbreds) from a script penned by Mike Makowsky (I Believe We’re By yourself Now), who grew up in Roslyn, Extensive Island for the duration of the scandal and drew from the New York Magazine article “The Bad Superintendent” by Robert Kolker. It is made by Automatik and Sight Unseen. Fred Berger, Eddie Vaisman, Julia Lebedev, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Oren Moverman, and Mike Makowsky serve as producers. Government producers include Leonid Lebedev and Caroline Jaczko.

The movie is set to premiere on April 25 on HBO.

