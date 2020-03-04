louvre-in-paris-reopens-immediately-after-employees-stop-coronavirus-protest

PARIS – The Louvre museum in Paris reopened to the community Wednesday immediately after management took steps to allay staff fears around the coronavirus distribute which experienced sparked a two-working day get the job done stoppage.

In a statement, the world’s most frequented museum stated that confronted with the “legitimate concerns” of staff about COVID-19, it experienced agreed to take “extra measures” to be certain the basic safety of personnel and readers alike.

Staff experienced refused to do the job on Sunday and Monday, citing a threat to health. The museum is shut to the public on Tuesdays.

The health and fitness ministry experienced argued there was no proof of the “grave and imminent threat” to lifestyle or health that French workers can cite as a valid explanation to refuse to work.

Website visitors applauded as the doors opened Wednesday.

The closure of the Louvre, which been given nine.6 million readers past yr, had brought on bitter disappointment amongst the hundreds of travelers who flock each individual working day to the property of the Mona Lisa.

The protest mirrored expanding jitters in excess of the distribute of the coronavirus, which has killed over three,200 folks throughout the world, like 4 in France.

The federal government at the weekend canceled all indoor gatherings for much more than five,000 persons as a precautionary evaluate.