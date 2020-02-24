“love-alarm”-solid-reunites-for-first-script-reading-of-2nd-time

“Love Alarm” is gearing up for its next time!

Primarily based on a well known webtoon of the similar identify, “Love Alarm” is a romance drama established in an alternate actuality the place individuals find really like by an software that alerts end users when somebody within just a 10-meter radius has thoughts for them. The initial period commenced the story of Kim Jo Jo (Kim So Hyun), Hwang Sunshine Oh (Tune Kang), and Lee Hye Yeong (Jung Ga Ram) as they facial area a earth in which people can only convey their appreciate via the application.

On February 21, Kim So Hyun, Track Kang, and Jung Ga Ram collected for a script examining session in advance of filming for the second period.

Whilst they have been assembly for the initially time in awhile, the actors confirmed helpful chemistry and had been all smiles as they immersed again into their characters.

