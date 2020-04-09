Karthik Aryan’s Shadow, Sara Ali Khan’s love today is undoubtedly one of the sweetest songs of the past. There are innumerable covers of the song but we think we’ve just got a good one.

The Dutch singer, Emma Hatters, sang by Arijit Singh and translated the music provided by Pritam into English. She has done a lot of subtle translations in keeping with the spirit of the song.

Love from Arijit Singh’s Shade Translated today and sung in English English How does heaven feel!

Here’s what he posted on Instagram a few days ago:

Imtiaz Ali recently said that maybe a trip down memory lane for him. On the one hand, Debutante Arushi Sharma (as Leena) and Karthik (as Raghu) have an innocent little town romance. They are high school sweethearts in the nineties of Udaipur, and they explore the excitement of film outings and full love with school social; On the other hand, Sara and Karthik (as Joe and Veer) have chemistry, and the Jane Z couple in modern day Delhi are facing similar feelings.

“For me, this song is a trip down memory lane. I remember when ‘Doomsday to Doomsday’ was just released. The romance of my hometown Jamshedpur was very influenced by the sound of that movie. With ‘Shayad’, I re-created that atmosphere. I have tried to build, “he added.

Talking about his process, the composer Pritam said: “Perhaps the innocence of the first love and the passage of time tell that love remains precious and meaningful. I wanted to remember the old love of the first love with the audience.”

