Love Has a Very Different Offer in the First Appearance

Supporters of Labor of Love have very different offers Kristy Katzmann in this exclusive exposition of the main art of the above reality plan.

At Labor of Love, Kristy, 41, a successful career woman, is looking for a partner to start a family with. Kristin Davis of Sex and the City fame helped Kristy narrow down her 15 applicants who were ready to get a dad. Each week, prospective fathers are challenged with parenting and sharing skills tests. The eight-week series will feature Kristy, with the help of Kristin Davis, bringing together a group of participants to find out if she has found a man she wants to settle down and start a family with or if she wants to stay on the path to motherhood on her own.

“When I first heard about the Labor of Love premise, I knew I had to be a part of this plan,” Kristin Davis said in a statement. “I believe every woman should feel empowered to pursue her dream, be it professional or personal, and being with Christ as she takes her future into her own hands is exciting.”

Labor of Love is just the latest reality show with a twist on Fox, a network that has given viewers the likes of Joe Millionaire, I Wanna Marry Harry, The Swan, Married By America and My Big Fat Obnoxious Fiancé.

The premiere of Labor of Love kicks off on Thursday, May 21 at 9pm on Fox.