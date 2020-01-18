Love Island favorite Shaughna Phillips’ tragic love affair has been revealed

Since the start of the new Love Island winter series on Sunday, January 12, Shaughna Phillips has quickly become a popular candidate among viewers.

The democratic services officer has already found himself in the drama when the love interest Callum Jones gave him a cold shoulder after being robbed by the Eve bomb.

Shaughna kept her cool and flirted with newcomer Connagh, prompting fans of the ITV2 dating show to greet her as an “ icon ” as she won her man during Friday’s recoupling evening (January 17).

Shaughna is currently paired with Callum in the Love Island villa

However, behind his wonderful personality and magnificent look, Shaughna suffered from two major heart pains.

The 25-year-old woman tragically lost her father and best friend in the space of 18 months four years ago.

The Londoner was heartbroken after her “ brave ” and “ incredible ” father Eddie died of cancer in 2016.

Shaughna was already mourning the loss of his friend Tommy Blackmore, who was killed with a single punch in London in 2015, reports The Mirror.

The Love Islander shared her grief over losing her father and friend in a series of Instagram photos, which include images of her as a child posing alongside her family.

On December 14, 2016, Shaughna published a heartbreaking collage of images of his father alongside a devastating legend announcing his death.

She courageously said: “My brave and incredible dad died this morning at 5:35 am He spent the last 5 days without pain, surrounded by all his closest friends and family. My mom did not leave his side once, and all the stories and memories we talked about showed me that it was good to smile.

“Cancer may have taken my father away, but he can’t take me away from the past 22 years, and his love will stay with me forever.

“My father and I have had a lot of conversations over the past few months, and any promises I have made to him will be kept, I bet my life on them. I will make this man so proud, I feel so stolen that my children will never meet their grandfather, but they will be reminded every day how special their guardian angel is.

“I asked you to come back to me, so I’ll wait for Dad. Let me know you’re okay.

“I will miss you until the day we meet again great man. Love your little girl xxxxxxxxxx.”

Despite Shaughna’s grief, she became one of the most popular contestants in this series both in the villa and among home viewers.

Shaughna Phillips is very popular among Love Island viewers

Before entering the villa, Shaughna described herself as “funny, easygoing and a little bossy”.

She also confirmed that her last relationship did not end well, she said, “My last boyfriend I was wrong with.

“It’s not like that, cheating spoils you.

“I could never do this to anyone. I would not want to be with someone who has cheated in their past.”

Shaughna is currently co-favorite with Leanne Amaning to win the Love Island Winter 2020, according to Bet365.

You can follow Shaughna on Instagram here.

Love Island is broadcast on ITV2 every evening at 9 p.m.

.