Love Island UK’s horny Britons are back this week hitting screens

The never-ending march of reality television has just started again in 2020 when the iconic Love Island UK comes into action this week. And while the Very Horny Show ™ premieres in the UK, it will be shown on Australian screens from January 14th.

Wrangle with the remote control and connect your laptop to the TV to watch the most important films from the latest collective of Love Island fans. The first episode comes to 9Now on Tuesday from 6 p.m. and the episodes land daily.

Better let the group sit back together – you know the one – because after the fifth season I have high expectations of all wonderfully horny Britons, either a) to find love or b) just to make an incredibly good, guilty television experience.

We have already seen a few snippets of the UK premiere and to be honest we are as excited / nervous / agitated as the old blonde Ollie Williams in this clip. Apparently he’s not doing well with British fans, who knows what’s going to happen there.

With beloved hosts, Caroline FlackThe sixth season of Love Island UK is moderated by the newcomer Laura Whitmorewho is sure to do a blast job. There is also another half-familiar face, with a girl who used to be with Scotland’s national treasure and a newly appointed Australian sweetheart (mine). Lewis Capaldi,

Across the UK when Paige said “My ex is Lewis Capaldi and I wrote a song about myself”: #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/UmqJYPA3wJ

– Ellie Stream Rare (@ellieleinster), January 12, 2020

Here’s your permission to have a bottle or two of wine with your best buddies on TV on a Tuesday night, as there is simply no other way to enjoy Love Island UK than with a large glass of Plonk and Running Lounge Room commentary.

