Love Island’s Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore clap in the NHS heroes

Love Island stars Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore joined the nation, clapping for the frontline NHS heroes.

Even Mick, their lovely dog, joined in.

The comedian and TV presenter are locked together in their London home, doing everything to entertain the nation with Tik Toks and exercise videos.

On Thursday they went outside to express their support for everyone working for the NHS during this pandemic, sharing a film about her love and pet as they hacked and applauded with their neighbors.

Every Thursday at 20:00, the people applauded so that their guardians show NHS staff how grateful we are and realize how difficult this time must be for them.

Laura takes up Instagram stories to inspire us all to do small workouts at home and move around.

“Let’s be physical, I have these five small exercises that I do with @harryjamesonpt, and now I can do them at home, and you too,” she wrote.

Love Island narrator Iain Stirling contributed to the NHS (Image: Instagram / thewhitmore)

This is called a “corona circumference” because people can easily do it at home, especially since it can take less than 10 minutes.

Lovebirds probably also enjoy the extra time they are spending at home together at the moment.

Especially after they reportedly got engaged earlier this year.

The couple hadn’t announced it themselves yet, but rumors spread over the proposal after Laura was noticed walking around London in what looked like a diamond ring on her finger.

They will spend more time together in a blockade (photo: Instagram)

Iain and Laura are sometimes known as the true success story on Love Island, although none of them participated in the series.

Iain speaks on the reality show, while Laura presented the winter 2020 series.

When asked if she would return to the next series, Laura told Grazia magazine that she didn’t think about it.

“To be honest, I didn’t even think about the next series. I really liked Series 6, but it was very difficult. She had huge ups and downs, she explained.

Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack died tragically as a result of suicide during the latest series of dating programs.

