LOVE IT! Porn star Chris Jenner is too hard compared to Chloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner – See!

KUWTK fans have been having a heated fight with the KarJenner clan in recent weeks. Courtney KardashianDrama. Sincerely, It’s Chris Jenner The humiliation of his daughters – this week will tell about his brutal sex life.

It doesn’t look like he’s going to be out on a date in Thursday night’s brand new series. Chloe Kardashian to Kendall Jenner for lunch.

Related: Kylie Jenner and Chris TickTock reunite during a video ban!

A 64-year-old man jokes that his shirt doesn’t fit when his lipstick breaks when he gets hot and his boyfriend leaves. Corey GambleBayna. Unfortunately for Chico and Kenny, Chris doesn’t stop there. He shared:

“Corey, we hadn’t slept all night, so we had to go home and sleep. You know that’s happening! “

Get it, Mom!

Chris’s daughters answer exactly what you think: Kendall doesn’t say exactly anything, and Chloe makes a face in the media praise before telling them to change topics.

In a confidential interview, the host of Revenge Body admitted that he loves the dynamic love he has for his sisters and mother, but Chris says he tends to be a little TMI. Case in point: During dessert, Chris tells his daughters that he wants to eat tiramisu whole.

He noted:

“It’s a sex treat.”

“Stop having sex like that,” Chris replied.

“Why? It’s not a dirty word … Sex! “He said.

LOLz, we’ll have what it takes!

In her confidential interview, Chris explained that she’s just going through “one of the stages where she can’t get her boyfriend” (again, we’ll give her what she has), and Chloe’s recent divorce. Tristan Thompson:.

“It’s really unfair to me that I’m dating and it’s a moment in my life and Chloe isn’t.”

LOLOLOL. Oh.

Watch the clip (below) to hear a ch-ch-uncomfortable day lunch.

(insert) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5L7796lb3fk (/ insert)

We think not everyone can have tiramisu and eat it!

As we reported, the previous clip told Chloe Chris that she doesn’t want to fall in love at the moment. She explains that she raised her daughter The real Thompson He is 35 years old

“Even I (dating someone else) …” “I want to cling to someone.” But I’m just focused on myself and the truth, and that’s what I do. I will never date again. “

Find out what happened in the last episode of “Keeping Up”, which airs Thursday at 8am. EST is on Eh!Bayna.

(Through photos Eh!)