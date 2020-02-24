‘love,-simon’-collection-gets-new-title-&-moves-to-hulu!

Disney Plus’ Really like, Simon sequence has located a model new home!

The show was originally established to air on Disney As well as but will now launch on Hulu rather, in accordance to Wide range.

In addition, the series will now be titled Love, Victor. It focuses on direct Michael Cimino‘s character Victor, a new scholar at Creekwood Higher University — the very same superior college as the movie — on his personal journey of self-discovery, facing troubles at house, modifying to a new city, and having difficulties with his sexual orientation.

The 10-episode 1st period will debut on Hulu in June, which is Satisfaction Thirty day period. According to an unique with information of the problem, Hulu has opened a writers’ place to start fleshing out a possible second year. Resources also note that Disney felt several difficulties explored on the demonstrate, which includes alcohol use and sexual exploration, would not in good shape in with the loved ones-helpful content on Disney Plus.

Unique motion picture star Nick Robinson will narrate the fifty percent-hour series in addition to serving as producer. Sophia Bush is also established to star in a recurring part in Appreciate, Victor.