“Love With Flaws” Cast shares his thoughts after the conclusion of the drama

“Love with Flaws” has ended!

The drama ended on January 16 with an increase in ratings. After the finale, the main actors expressed their gratitude to the actors, the team and the viewers.

Oh Yeon Seo, who played the daring but delicate Joo Seo Yeon, said: “As long as I spent there, I felt even more affection for this drama. Thanks to the cast and the team who feel like a family, I think this drama will be remembered as a project that has many warm memories. Thank you very much to the viewers who have watched and supported our drama so far. “

Ahn Jae Hyun transformed to show a comedic performance as Lee Kang Woo, a man obsessed with beauty. He thanked the viewers and shared that it was an honor to work with good people. He added: “I was able to conclude well because there were all the actors who have worked hard together since last summer and all the staff members who helped me focus on my game.”

Kim Seul Gi captivated viewers as quirky but charming Kim Mi Kyung. She commented, “I was happy and joyful to greet the viewers as (Kim) Mi Kyung. I would like to thank the director and the team who allowed me to act comfortably as well as the writer who wrote a great drama. I will miss the friendly scene very much on set. And I sincerely thank the viewers for watching our drama and for encouraging us. “

Goo Won took on the role of Lee Min Hyuk, the second leader who fought for Joo Seo Yeon’s heart as hard as Lee Kang Woo. He said, “I think some people received some sort of consolation while watching the drama. I really hope they did. I want to remember this drama as a comforting project. Everyone has worked hard and it has been an honor to work with all of you. “

Heo Jung Min plays Lee Kang Woo’s friend Park Hyun Soo, CEO of an entertainment agency. He shared: “Thanks to the director and the passionate team and to my co-stars who have always been entertained on the set, I always liked to go to the shooting. In addition, thanks to the viewers who liked and showed interest in our drama, we gained a lot of strength. Thanks for watching the drama until the end. “

