“Love With Flaws” Final Boosts Notes

MBC’s “Love with Flaws” ended with an increase in audience!

According to Nielsen Korea, the January 16 romantic comedy final got a national average rating of 2.3% and 2.9% for both parts, marking a slight increase from its penultimate broadcast the day before.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s “Woman of 9.9 Billion”, which aired at a later time, averaged 7.1% and 8.1% overnight ratings.

The new SBS variety show “Delicious Rendezvous”, broadcast during the same period as “Woman of 9.9 Billion”, obtained average scores of 4.6%, 5.2% and 5.9% for its three parts.

Are you sad to see “Love with Flaws” coming to an end? Share your thoughts below!

You can watch the last episode of “Love with Flaws” here …

Watch now

… The last episode of “Woman of 9.9 Billion” here…

Watch now

… And the last episode of “Delicious Rendezvous” here!

Watch now

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?