Lovebox announces a second wave of artists for the 2020 programming

Lovebox has unveiled its second wave of artists for 2020.

The programming now includes Robyn, Fatboy Slim, Kaytranada, Tierra Whack, Chase & Status and Shy FX.

They will perform throughout the weekend at Gunnersbury Park from June 12-14.

Rising stars Joy Crookes, Arlo Parks, Easy Life and Celeste, who recently won the BBC’s Sound of 2020 and the BRITs Critic Choice Award, were also added to the bill.

Meanwhile, Annie Mac returns to the festival for a set on Sunday, and Homoelectric from Manchester will host a live scene the same day with DJ Harvey, Krystal Klear and founder Luke Unabomber playing sets.

Completing the second wave of acts includes Sampa The Great, Georgia, BADBADNOTGOOD, Goldlink and Lava La Rue.

They join headliners Khalid, Disclsoure and Tyler, The Creator while JME brings its GRIME MC FM show to Lovebox and FKA Twigs, Charli XCX and Jorja Smith will also perform.

You can check out the full lineup so far and how to get tickets below.

How to get tickets

They are now available via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Tickets are at the following price:

Day tickets – £ 72.50

Two day entry – £ 125

Three day entry – £ 149.50

VIP day tickets – £ 125

Two day VIP entry – £ 185

Three day VIP entry – £ 250

Lovebox 2020 range

Friday June 12 – Khalid / JME / Jorja Smith / Hot Chip / Little Simz / Mabel / Kaytranada / Chase & Status / Shy FX more tba

Saturday June 13 – Disclosure / Peggy Gou / Anderson .Paak / more tba

Sunday June 14 – Tyler, The Creator / FKA Twigs / Charli XCX / Annie Mac / Homoelectric / DJ Harvey / Luke Unabomber / Folamour / Louise Chen / Krystal Klear / Jennifer Cardini plus tba

Robyn / Fatboy Slim / Tierra Whack / Denis Sulta / Mella Dee / Sonny Fodera / Michael Bibi / Loco Dice / Georgia / BADBADNOTGOOD / GOLDLINK / Sampa The Great / Joy Crookes / Easy Life / Arlo Parks / Celeste / Santi / Cici / Channel Tres / HAAi / Lucky Daye / Snoh ​​Aalegra / Lava La Rue / Dance System / Hot Blood / Wuh Oh / James Organ / Mason Collective / Places + Faces

