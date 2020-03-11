Lovebox Festival added more names to its Series 2020

Lovebox Festival has added a number of artists into its events in 2020, including those related to Kojey Radical, Virgil raids and Benji B.

From 12 to 14 June will be held Gunnersbury Park event, which will take place in west London, and promised slots from “Tyler,” “Creator,” “Disclosure” and “Khalid”.

Lovebox today (March 11) added many names to the bill of the festival in 2020, including the poet and artist Koji radical, Bakari and DWY.

On Friday (June 12) as part of the raids made by Virgil, Benji B, Slim Masculine and use it, and Alan Fitzpatrick and Duchess will also perform at Lovebox this year.

Lovebox Festival 2020

On Friday, Lovebox Festival 2020 will also witness the first “Mixtape Madness Takeover”, which is similar to Unknown T, M1llionz, Teeway, KO, Chris Cash, 9th Street, Kilo Jugg, Rushy, Fizzler and Teezando. The kit will also be invited special guest headliners.

As you can see above, Lovebox also announced a complete separation stage their events in 2020. Such Mabel Kaytranada and George Smith will be performing in front of Khalid headlining the festival on Friday, while the kits from Kojey Radical, Peggy Gou and Anderson. Main Stage on Saturday.

Tyler, closing the festival “Creator” on the main stage on Sunday will be preceded like Lucky Dave, Charli XCX and FKA Twigs.

Hot Chip, Robyn and GoldLink will go to support Noisey Arena for the weekend.