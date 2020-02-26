loved-ones-of-murdered-tulare-man-formally-file-lawsuit-versus-walmart

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — The Jones household legal professional exclusively named Action News to permit us know they filed a lawsuit towards Walmart Tuesday afternoon.

While the household says they’re one phase nearer to justice, they say the struggle versus the retailer is just beginning.

The family members has submitted many carelessness prices versus the retailer, professing their ammunition was stored improperly the day their brother, Rocky Jones, was shot.

Authorities say Gustavo Garcia, who’s also an illegal immigrant, shot and killed Jonas exterior of an AM/PM in Visalia in December of 2018.

They say he was also responsible for at minimum two other murders, as properly as an officer-included taking pictures in Tulare County.

Lawyers claim on the working day of the capturing, the ammunition wasn’t stored appropriately, making it possible for Garcia to go in and easily steal hundreds of rounds of ammunition and go on his rampage.

“We feel all Americans should bear arms,” claims Judy Jones, Rocky’s brother. “This is about holding the greatest retailer in the globe accountable for their actions since what they did is they genuinely experienced no protection in excess of there for their ammunition.”

Lawyers say in California by regulation, ammunition need to be saved behind a counter the place a keep clerk would market it to the purchaser, or it has to be in a securely locked box or cage.