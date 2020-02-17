HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A very well-regarded spouse and children therapist was uncovered useless at her household in the Hollywood Hills on Saturday, and her former boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of murder, police claimed Sunday.

Dr. Amie Harwick was uncovered on the floor beneath a third-tale balcony with injuries consistent with a drop soon after Los Angeles law enforcement officers responded at somewhere around one: 16 a.m. to the 2000 block of Mound Avenue, in accordance to a news release from the LAPD.

Gareth Pursehouse, a 41-calendar year-previous resident of Playa Del Rey, was arrested Saturday around 4: 30 p.m. Detectives learned Harwick had beforehand filed a restraining buy towards him, but it had expired.

Police were in the beginning named to the Hollywood Hills home to investigate studies of a girl screaming. Officers were being met in the avenue by Harwick’s roommate, who reported she was staying assaulted inside her house. The roommate had jumped a wall and went to neighboring residences to get in touch with for enable.

Just after police produced entry, Harwick was located struggling grave injuries and unconscious immediately after she experienced apparently fallen from a 3rd-flooring balcony, police stated. She was transported to a neighborhood medical center, in which she died from her injuries.

An investigation exposed feasible evidence of a battle upstairs and forced entry to the residence, law enforcement claimed. Evidence of a suspect moving into and leaving the house after the murder was also located.

Pursehouse was arrested outdoors of a home in the 8100 block of Cabora Push in Playa Del Rey by customers of an FBI-LAPD Fugitive Job Pressure.

Detectives learned that victim experienced “lately expressed worry” about her former boyfriend. Law enforcement explained Harwick experienced found Pursehouse two weeks back.

Harwick was once engaged to actor and comedian Drew Carey.

The investigation is ongoing and the case will be offered to the District Attorney’s Office for filing on Wednesday.

Any individual with details with regards to the case can speak to LAPD-West Bureau Homicide at (213) 382-9470.